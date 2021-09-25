Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: List of probable ministers likely to take oath on Sunday

New Delhi: The newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday (September 25, 2021) met Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the list of ministers to be inducted to the new cabinet. The list was finalised after critical discussions with Congress party high command in Delhi. The CM made numerous trips to Delhi in the past few days.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the governor, Channi said that the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday. After his meeting with the Governor, Channi took to Twitter to say: "I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I’ve also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on."

I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I’ve also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on. pic.twitter.com/eKQyNL5QgF — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) September 25, 2021

A total of 18 MLAs can be included in the cabinet, including Chief Minister Channi and two his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. As per reports, seven new faces will be added while five ministers of Amarinder Singh-led government are likely to be dropped.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken were present when a consensus on the names for the Channi-led cabinet was agreed upon.

List of probable ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet:

* Pargat Singh

* Raj Kumar Verka

* Gurkirat Singh Kotli

* Sangat Singh Gilzian

* Amarinder Singh Raja Warring,

* Kuljit Nagra

* Rana Gurjit Singh

List of ministers likely to be retained:

* Vijay Inder Singla

* Manpreet Singh Badal

* Brahm Mohindra

* Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

* Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

* Arunu Chaudhary

* Razia Sultana

* Bharat Bhushan Ashu

While, Health Minister Balbir Sidhu, Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sports Minister Rana, and three other ministers - Gurmeet Sodhi, SS Arora, Gurpreet Kangar - are likely to be replaced.

Last week, Punjab political crisis deepened as Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Chief Minister due to his differences with state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the state Assembly electionss due next year.

After several rounds of meetings Channi was picked to lead Punjab.

