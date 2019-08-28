Punjab Government releases Rs.4.5 crore for five flood-hit districts

Chandigarh (Punjab): The Punjab government has released Rs 4.50 crore to the five flood-affected districts of the state, Revenue Minister G S Kangar said on Wednesday.

"The amount has been released in the ratio of Rs 1 crore each for Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Roopnagar while Rs 50 lakh has been issued each to Ludhiana, Moga, and Ferozepur. Earlier, Rs 1.75 cr in the proportion of Rs 35 lakh to each of these districts was provided to commence the relief and rescue operations," he said.

Kangar said that during the meeting of the Disaster Management group under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab on Monday, the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts through video conference had sought more funds.

In consonance with the demand received, the funds have been released to them for carrying out short-term relief activities ranging from the provision of fodder for cattle, disposal of dead animals, transit accommodation, tents, tarpaulins, temporary toilets, medicine, provision of Dry Ration, drinking water, etc.