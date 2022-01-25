478 trains canceled by Indian Railways passing through Delhi, UP and Bihar, Check full list here!

Check the list of canceled trains before you leave your home. Indian Railways canceled 478 trains due to bad weather conditions on January 25. The trains were scheduled to operate via Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Kerala. Due to the same reason, Indian Railways canceled over 542 trains on January 24. The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

