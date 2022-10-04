Amit Shah Kashmir Visit: Baramulla-Budgam train service to remain suspended on October 5

In anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public visit in north Kashmir on Wednesday, officials announced on Tuesday that the train service between Baramulla and Budgam section will stay suspended. The Baramulla-Banihal railway line's Budgam-Baramulla section's train operations will continue to be suspended on October 5, according to the officials. The VVIP visit to Baramulla, they claimed, and "the present security scenario" led to the suspension being issued. Shah, who is in Jammu and Kashmir for three days, will speak at a public gathering in the Baramulla area of north Kashmir on Wednesday.

