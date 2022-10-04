NewsRailways
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah Kashmir Visit: Baramulla-Budgam train service to remain suspended on October 5

The train service between Baramulla and Budgam section of Kashmir will remain suspended because of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the region considering the security scenario, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The railway services have been suspended for security
  • Union Minister Amit Shah is visiting North Kashmir
  • Baramulla-Banihal railway line will remain suspended on October 5

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Kashmir Visit: Baramulla-Budgam train service to remain suspended on October 5

In anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public visit in north Kashmir on Wednesday, officials announced on Tuesday that the train service between Baramulla and Budgam section will stay suspended. The Baramulla-Banihal railway line's Budgam-Baramulla section's train operations will continue to be suspended on October 5, according to the officials. The VVIP visit to Baramulla, they claimed, and "the present security scenario" led to the suspension being issued. Shah, who is in Jammu and Kashmir for three days, will speak at a public gathering in the Baramulla area of north Kashmir on Wednesday.

Also read: Indian Railways inaugurates Udhna-Banaras Superfast Express train services, check full schedule HERE

More information awaited

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

Amit Shahamit shah kashmir visitKashmirBaramullaBanihalRailway

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet