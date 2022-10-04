Indian Railways inaugurates Udhna-Banaras Superfast Express train services, check full schedule HERE

Surat and Banaras are one of the most visited places by tourists as Surat is widely known as the textile city of Gujarat, meanwhile, Banaras is known as the spiritual city of Uttar Pradesh. Both the cities have their own essence and people have been demanding a train service between these two cities for a long time. Today, hence marks the landmark day as after a long wait, another promise was fulfilled by the Indian Railways as Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh flagged off Udhna-Banaras Superfast Express from Udhna Railway Station. Darshana Jardosh took to Twitter to share the news along with pictures.

“Another promise fulfilled! Flagged off Udhna-Banaras Superfast Express from Udhna Railway Station. This begins superior connectivity between Textile City Surat (Gujarat) and Spiritual City Banaras (Uttar Pradesh) and will support employment for people of both regions,” read the tweet.

Indian Railways’ Western Railway initiated this much-awaited weekly superfast express train and has also connected adjoining areas for additional train services to the Purvanchal region. The train was inaugurated at 10:30 am today.

Check the full schedule of the Udhna-Banaras Superfast Express train HERE:

Train No. 09013 Udhna - Banaras Superfast Express train will depart from Udhna at 10:30 hrs to arrive at Banaras at 13.45 the next day.

In its regular service, train no. 20961 Udhna – Banaras Superfast Weekly Express will leave Udhna every Tuesday at 07:25 hrs and reach Banaras at 10.50 hrs the next day.

This train will run regularly from October 11, 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 20962 Banaras - Udhna Superfast Weekly Express will leave Banaras every Wednesday at 17:50 hrs and reach Udhna at 20:35 hrs the next day. This train will run regularly from October 5, 2022.

Train will halt at these stations: Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions.

The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of the inaugural run of train no. 09013 is open and for train no. 20961 will open today later in the day at PRS counters and o­n the IRCTC website.