Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to express his thoughts. This time the CEO of one of the major OEMs in India has taken to Twitter to recognise and appreciate the Indian Railways for its cargo transportation abilities in reply to a video showing railways transporting a batch of Mahindra Scorpios. It is to be noted that the Indian Railways has one of the largest rail networks in the world, boasting 67,956 km of tracks throughout the Indian sub-continent. This deep-rooted rail network helps the nation by contributing to cargo transportation throughout the nation. The best example of this efficient cargo transportation was set by the railways by transporting coal in the country during the power crisis.

I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services! But you’re absolutely right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier! https://t.co/kqXxAc3vzF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2022

A Twitter user posted a video of a queue of Mahindra Scorpio parked on a train being transported to their respective destinations. The user tagged Anand Mahindra hoping that he will be happy to see the clip. The caption of the video said, "As always, Indian Railways at its best. Craze & Demand for Mahindra Scorpio in the Indian market can be seen in this video. Today I get to know the reason behind Scorpio's availability compared to other Cars Anand Mahindra Sir, I hope you would be happy to see this clip."

Taking notice of the aforementioned video Anand Mahindra appreciated the Indian railways and gave them credit for the availability of the Mahindra Scorpio in the market. In his post, he said, "I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services! But you’re absolutely right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier!"

For fast and safe transportation of the vehicles, OEMs have been depending on the Indian Railways to fulfil the demand for the vehicles in the Indian market. The sophisticated and wide network is a better choice rather than truck-based choices - to transport vehicles from one region of the country to another. It is believed that this is not only more efficient since it is faster and safer, but it may also be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.