Another Train Sabotage Plan Foiled: Alert Loco Pilot Of Naini Jan Shatabdi Express Saves Lives After Spotting Iron Pole On Track

The Indian Railways is already struggling with recent train accidents and the fresh spat of sabotage attempts to derail trains has created fresh trouble for the public transporter. After multiple sabotage attempts reported in the last few months, a fresh conspiracy was foiled last night due to the alertness of the loco pilot.

A potential train accident was averted when the loco pilot of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express spotted an iron pole on the tracks and swiftly applied emergency brakes. Officials have suggested the incident may have been an act of sabotage.

"On 18.09.24 at 22.18hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to Station Master/ Rudrapur City that he found one 6 metre long iron pole on track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City," said the railways.

The driver stopped the train to clear the track and then started the train safely afterwards.

Recently, several railway divisions have reported incidents where obstructions, such as gas cylinders, boulders, or broken rails, have been deliberately placed on tracks with the intent to disrupt train operations. FIRs have been lodged in these cases, and investigations are underway to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for these acts of sabotage.