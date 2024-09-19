Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795698https://zeenews.india.com/railways/another-train-sabotage-plan-foiled-alert-loco-pilot-of-naini-jan-shatabdi-express-saves-lives-after-spotting-iron-pole-on-track-2795698.html
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Another Train Sabotage Plan Foiled: Alert Loco Pilot Of Naini Jan Shatabdi Express Saves Lives After Spotting Iron Pole On Track

A potential train accident was averted when the loco pilot of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express spotted an iron pole on the tracks and swiftly applied emergency brakes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Another Train Sabotage Plan Foiled: Alert Loco Pilot Of Naini Jan Shatabdi Express Saves Lives After Spotting Iron Pole On Track

The Indian Railways is already struggling with recent train accidents and the fresh spat of sabotage attempts to derail trains has created fresh trouble for the public transporter. After multiple sabotage attempts reported in the last few months, a fresh conspiracy was foiled last night due to the alertness of the loco pilot.   

A potential train accident was averted when the loco pilot of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express spotted an iron pole on the tracks and swiftly applied emergency brakes. Officials have suggested the incident may have been an act of sabotage.

"On 18.09.24 at 22.18hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to Station Master/ Rudrapur City that he found one 6 metre long iron pole on track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City," said the railways.

The driver stopped the train to clear the track and then started the train safely afterwards.

Recently, several railway divisions have reported incidents where obstructions, such as gas cylinders, boulders, or broken rails, have been deliberately placed on tracks with the intent to disrupt train operations. FIRs have been lodged in these cases, and investigations are underway to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for these acts of sabotage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill