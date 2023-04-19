Apple CEO Tim Cook Gifted Vande Bharat Express Scale Model By Railway Minister

Apple CEO Tim Cook is on his visit to India to inaugurate India's first Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. On Wednesday, he was in Delhi to inaugurate the company's first brand showroom in Delhi's Saket Mall. Later, he met various ministers of the Indian government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and also Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. During his meeting with the Railway Minister of India, Tim Cook was presented with a scale model of the India's semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

"Met with Tim Cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship," tweeted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The made-in-India train is the fastest long-distance train in the country, with a top speed of 180 kmph. Vande Bharat Express is also the India's first fully electrified high speed train running without a locomotive engine.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's 15th and Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on April 25, 2023, during his two-days visit to the Southern most state of India. The Vande Bharat Express will run on Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod route.

Recently, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted and shared his happiness over the commencement of Vande Bharat Express in his home state, from where he was elected an MP for the Lok Sabha. The politician quoted the whole exercise as ‘Beyond Politics’ and showed his interest in joining the flagging-off ceremony of the train.

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Recalling my tweets of fourteen months ago suggesting #VandeBharat trains for Kerala. Delighted that @AshwiniVaishnaw has done just that. Looking forward to attending @narendramodi’s flagging off of the first train from Thiruvananthapuram on 25th. Progress must be beyond politics.”