Ayodhya To Get Massive Infrastructure Boost With New Railway Station, Airport And Bus Terminus

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is bound to get a massive infrastructure boost to ensure smooth transportation for tourists and pilgrims. As part of this development, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop a new bus terminus, give a makeover to Ayodhya railway station and a terminal of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. The development comes as the construction of the Ram Temple is nearing completion.

With these development plans in action, the city will give a glimpse of Lord Ram's Temple even before the travellers visit the shrine. Taking things forward to make travelling easier, the work for the development of these stations is in full swing. Here are details of the new bus terminus, airport, and makeover of the railway station.

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport

Ayodhya's new airport will be developed in phases, with the first phase targeting the completion of one terminal to handle 300 passengers. Meanwhile, the other three terminals of the airport are expected to be completed by 2023.

With a handling capacity of six lakh passengers per year, the new terminal structure, which has a total space of 6,000 sq. m., is intended to accommodate 300 people per day during peak travel times.

The first phase of the expansion of this international airport would take place over 317 acres of land, according to the civil aviation department of Uttar Pradesh and the Airport Authority of India. Three steps make up the construction process.

In terms of design, the airport will reflect the spirit of Ram Mandir with multiple elements showcasing the similarities. For instance, the roof of the terminal is proposed to be adorned with shikhara. Furthermore, the terminals will have murals depicting important events of Ramayana.

Ayodhya Railway Station

The makeover of the railway station is in full swing, with the first phase of the work completed. The new station, just like the rest of the city, will have the essence of Lord Ram's Temple. It is to be noted that Rs 241 crore has been invested in the development of the first phase of the station. The money has been used to provide facilities like parking, accommodation for employees, an office for railway police, and the construction of three new platforms.

Ayodhya Bus Terminus

Soon, a world-class bus terminal will be built in this sacred city of Uttar Pradesh to support the easy movement of pilgrims and visitors and give them a practical option for commuting. The Rs 400 crore bus terminus project has recently received approval from the government of Uttar Pradesh. The construction of a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur route has also received approval from the government.

The new bus terminal would be built on a 9 acre parcel of land behind the Ayodhya Dham Bus Station on the Lucknow Gorakhpur National Highway's Ayodhya bypass. The bus terminal would be built on the PPP model and would feature contemporary amenities found in airports.