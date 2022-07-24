India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence this year and to commemorate the same, the Indian Railways held a week-long celebration to highlight the role of Railways in the freedom struggle to connect the people and the youth with the glorious history of India. From July 18-24 the Railways celebrated the culmination of the weeklong 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' where freedom fighters were facilitated.

Having said that, to commemorate the teachings of truth and non-violence of the ‘father of the nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, a ‘Heritage train’ ran from Muzaffarpur to Bapudham Motihari/Bettiah in the memory of the Champaran Satyagraha. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the heritage train.

“Independence train and station! For the 'Champaran Satyagraha', the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi got down from the train at Bapudham Motihari station. Heritage special train was run from Muzaffarpur to Bapudham Motihari/Bettiah in memory of that historical event,” read the tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Iconic 100-year old Neral-Matheran mini toy train to resume services by this year! Details here

The Heritage special train started its journey at 7 am from Muzaffarpur Junction to Bettiah. The train was decorated with balloons and flowers. People at various stations throughout the rail journey welcomed the trains with flowers and slogans like ‘Bapu Amar Rahe.’ The celebrations were impactful to kindle patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and the people at large.

The iconic week celebration was very impactful across the country and more vibrant around the Freedom Stations and Spotlight Trains to kindle the patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and people at large.

Live TV