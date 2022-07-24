NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Heritage train runs from Muzaffarpur-Bettiah to commemorate Bapu’s journey of Champaran Satyagraha

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian Railways started the heritage special train from Muzaffarpur Junction to Bettiah to commemorate Bapu’s journey of Champaran Satyagraha.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways held a week-long celebration to highlight the role of Railways in the freedom struggle
  • Indian Railways started ‘Heritage train’ from Muzaffarpur to Bettiah
  • The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the heritage train

Trending Photos

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Heritage train runs from Muzaffarpur-Bettiah to commemorate Bapu’s journey of Champaran Satyagraha

India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence this year and to commemorate the same, the Indian Railways held a week-long celebration to highlight the role of Railways in the freedom struggle to connect the people and the youth with the glorious history of India. From July 18-24 the Railways celebrated the culmination of the weeklong 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' where freedom fighters were facilitated. 

Having said that, to commemorate the teachings of truth and non-violence of the ‘father of the nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, a ‘Heritage train’ ran from Muzaffarpur to Bapudham Motihari/Bettiah in the memory of the Champaran Satyagraha. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the heritage train. 

“Independence train and station! For the 'Champaran Satyagraha', the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi got down from the train at Bapudham Motihari station. Heritage special train was run from Muzaffarpur to Bapudham Motihari/Bettiah in memory of that historical event,” read the tweet in Hindi. 

Also read: Iconic 100-year old Neral-Matheran mini toy train to resume services by this year! Details here

The Heritage special train started its journey at 7 am from Muzaffarpur Junction to Bettiah. The train was decorated with balloons and flowers. People at various stations throughout the rail journey welcomed the trains with flowers and slogans like ‘Bapu Amar Rahe.’ The celebrations were impactful to kindle patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and the people at large. 

The iconic week celebration was very impactful across the country and more vibrant around the Freedom Stations and Spotlight Trains to kindle the patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and people at large. 

Live TV

Indian RailwaysAzadi Ka Amrit MahotsavHeritage trainMuzaffarpur-BettiahMahatma Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan