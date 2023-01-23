'Best gift for Mumbaikars': Commuters hail Mumbai Metro for saving money and time

Mumbaikers got a new lease of life on January 19, 2023 after PM Narendra Modi flagged off two new routes of the Mumbai Metro, easing the much-needed traffic congestion on roads. The two lines, Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 will connect Dahisar (East) with DN Nagar and Andheri (East). Mumbai is infamous for its narrow roads and heavy traffic, resulting in commuting woes for Mumbaikars. Many prefer taking Mumbai Local over road transport, despite heavy rush on peak hours to avoid jams. Unlike Delhi-NCR and other Metro cities of India, Mumbai was long waiting for Metro train.

After 7 years of laying foundation stone in 2015, the prime minister has flagged off trains on these routes. The new route stretches to 35 kilometres in length and uses an elevated setup. In fact, it is expected to keep traffic at ease at the Western Expressway. One user on Twitter thanked Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM for the Metro in Mumbai.

"Ganapati Bappa Morya... I am like a child in a toy store Boss this is the best gift for MUMBAIKARS.. Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis #MetroManDevendra #MumbaiMetroZindabaad" wrote one user.

Ganapati Bappa Morya...

I am like a child in a toy store

Boss this is the best gift for MUMBAIKARS..

Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis #MetroManDevendra #MumbaiMetroZindabaad pic.twitter.com/YtDYC9aFzD — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) January 23, 2023

Another one mentioned, "Took the metro today to go to Borivali. Generally would take 1.5 hours to reach.. and would pay around 200-250 in auto. In metro, reached in 20 mins for just Rs. 40! What a boon this is for Mumbaikars! #mumbai #andheri #MumbaiMetro"

Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). The two lines will ease traffic on the Western Express Highway and SV Road, two of the city's busiest roads. The metro lines will start functioning for common people from January 20.

The Line 2A will commence service at Andheri West at 6 am and stop operations at 9.24 pm, while the Metro Line 7 will start from Gundavli at 5.55 am and stop service at 9.24 pm. These two lines ate expected to carry over 3 lakh passengers per day. The prices of tickets have been fixed and kept at Rs 10 per 3 kilometers. The trains will move at a speed of 70 km per hour and will arrive every 11 minutes.

Took the metro today to go to Borivali. Generally would take 1.5 hours to reach.. and would pay around 200-250 in auto. In metro, reached in 20 mins for just Rs. 40! What a boon this is for Mumbaikars! #mumbai #andheri #MumbaiMetro pic.twitter.com/07IrkV3yw4 — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) January 22, 2023

MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card

The prime minister will on Thursday also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release said.

Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash, it said, adding the NCMC card will enable quick, contact-less digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience.

With inputs from PTI