Bharat Gaurav train: IRCTC introduces affordable ‘Shri Ram Yatra tour package’ at THIS price

With the onset of this festive season which includes Navratri and Durga Puja, Indian Railways left no stone unturned in providing the best train services possible. It introduced many special train services to make sure passengers are travelling conveniently. Having said that, to take passengers on a religious journey, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Shri Ram Yatra tour package for all the devotees out there. This tour package will cover all the major sacred places related to the life of Lord Rama. IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word as it asks pilgrims to immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Rama.

Immerse in devotion as you visit the holy places associated with Lord Rama. Book this IRCTC'S #BharatGaurav train tour package on https://t.co/r7NBqobARX @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 28, 2022

“Immerse in devotion as you visit the holy places associated with Lord Rama. Book this IRCTC'S #BharatGaurav train tour package,” read the tweet. The Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package is a 17-night and 18-day long package which includes places like Delhi, Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam.

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s Shri Ram Yatra tour package:

Duration of the Shri Ram Yatra tour package:

The Shri Ram Yatra tour package is 17-nights and 18-days long. This tour package will commence on November 18, 2022, and cover the following places:

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple

The boarding stations of the tour includes – Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, and Lucknow Junction. On the other hand, the tour’s de-boarding stations include – Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, and Delhi Safdarjung.

Cost of the Shri Ram Yatra tour package:

Facilities included in Shri Ram Yatra:

The facilities under this tour package includes travel via Bharat Gaurav train in 3AC, hotel, meals – both onboard and offboard, sightseeing and transfers, taxes, travel insurance, and security on the train. However, IRCTC will provide only veg meals on this tour.

Essentials to carry:

Passengers are advised to carry a hard copy or a soft copy of their vaccination certificate on the Shri Ramayana Yatra. Further, they must also carry a hard copy of their Voter Id on the tour.

How to book the Shri Ram Yatra tour package:

Tickets for the proposed tour can be booked online on IRCTC’s official website or through their regional facilities centers.