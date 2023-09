Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Faces Technical Snag, Stops Before Agra Cantt Station

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express operated by the Indian Railways faced a technical snag on September 8, 2023, forcing it to stop automatically for 10 minutes. The incident took place before the Agra Cantt Railway Station, when the train was on its way to the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi from the Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal. The semi-high speed train resumed its journey less than 10 minutes later after the issue was resolved, a railway official said on Thursday.

As per a report on PTI, the technical issue on the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was reported at 11.07 am as the train was about to enter the station for a scheduled stop. India's fastest train that achieved 161 kmph on the route automatically stopped before the Agra Cantonment station.

Prashasti Srivastav, the public relations officer for North Central Railway in Agra, said the train resumed its journey from the Agra Cantonment station at 11.14 am. Srivastav told reporters, "The Bhopal to Delhi Vande Bharat train had a technical issue. The train had an automatic stoppage before entering the platform of Agra Cantonment station."

She further said, "The vigilance device (installed in Vande Bharat trains) breaks automatically when it notices safety-related issues. We have initiated a probe and will act accordingly."

The train's sudden stoppage sparked panic among the passengers. However, railway staff and experts reached the spot immediately and the train was moved on towards its destination, said locals.