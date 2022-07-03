Bihar: Fire breaks out in DMU train engine near Bhelwa railway station - WATCH

A fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station earlier this morning in Bihar. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj and the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Bihar: Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, fire from the engine did not spread. Fire fighting ops are underway pic.twitter.com/2Hv6DwjJ8a — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

As per initial reports, the engine fire did not spread to other coaches and all passengers are safe.

Fire fighting ops are underway.

This is a developing story.