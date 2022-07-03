NewsRailways
BIHAR

Bihar: Fire breaks out in DMU train engine near Bhelwa railway station - WATCH

The DMU train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj in Bihar and the engine of the train caught fire near the Bhelwa railway station. Cause of fire is yet to yet to be ascertained.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar: Fire breaks out in DMU train engine near Bhelwa railway station - WATCH

A fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station earlier this morning in Bihar. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj and the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

As per initial reports, the engine fire did not spread to other coaches and all passengers are safe.

Fire fighting ops are underway.

This is a developing story. 

BiharIndian RailwaysTrainFireDMU TrainaccidentRailway station

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?