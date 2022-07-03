Bihar: Fire breaks out in DMU train engine near Bhelwa railway station - WATCH
The DMU train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj in Bihar and the engine of the train caught fire near the Bhelwa railway station. Cause of fire is yet to yet to be ascertained.
Trending Photos
A fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station earlier this morning in Bihar. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj and the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.
#WATCH | Bihar: Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, fire from the engine did not spread. Fire fighting ops are underway pic.twitter.com/2Hv6DwjJ8a — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
As per initial reports, the engine fire did not spread to other coaches and all passengers are safe.
Fire fighting ops are underway.
This is a developing story.
More Stories