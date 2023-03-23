topStoriesenglish2586979
Bomb Scare In Gwalior Express: Railway Police Seizes Four Bags With Suspected Explosives

When the police inquired about the bag no one came forward to claim the bag and since it looked suspicious the bag was seized and the bomb squad was called for inspection.

Four unclaimed baggage from the Gwalior express were seized by the General Railway Police (GRP) in Siwan, an official reported on Thursday. He stated that the components in the bag are suspected to be bombs. GRP police officers were conducting a normal search for liquor bottles when head constable Sabbir Mian discovered four bags in one of the train's cabins.

"When our police personnel inquired about the bags, none of the passengers claimed them. We then took the bag to the GRP police station. Since the bags looked suspicious, we informed senior officials and the bomb squad about it," said Sudhir Kumar, SHO of GRP police station Siwan.

"The bomb squad rushed in and took the bags to a safe zone for defusal," Kumar said. "Nature of the substance in the bags is yet to be ascertained. It appears to be explosives. We are in the process of defusing it," said Shashi Kumar, head of the bomb squad of Siwan.

With IANS Inputs

