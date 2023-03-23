topStoriesenglish2586966
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Achieves 100 Percent Electrification In Odisha, Joins Uttar Pradesh

Odisha is 2,822 route kilometres, which is 100 percent electrified covering important stations in the state like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Achieves 100 Percent Electrification In Odisha, Joins Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways has fully electrified the existing broad gauge network in Odisha in accordance with the goal of becoming a net zero carbon emitter by 2030. The existing broad gauge network in Odisha has 2,822 route kilometres and is entirely electrified, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Railways. This results in savings due to lower line haul costs (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, lower operating and maintenance costs of the electric loco, and more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation with less reliance on imported crude oil. Savings of about $1.5 million have been attributed to these factors. Additionally, it stated that the new wide gauge network would be approved with electrification in accordance with the Railways' goal of electrification to the fullest extent possible.

It is notable that Odisha state`s territory falls in the jurisdiction of East Coast, South Eastern, and South East Central Railways. Some of the major railway stations in Odisha include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda. 

Also read: Indian Railways Cuts Fares Of AC-3 Tier Economy Ticket; Passengers To Get Refund On Pre-Booked Seats

The railway network plays an important role in the transportation of minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Odisha to other parts of the country, said the Railway Ministry statement. It is pertinent to mention that the first railway line in Odisha was constructed between Cuttack - Khurda Road - Puri in 1897.

Some of the important trains originating from Odisha are - Howrah-Puri Express, Konark Express, Coromandel Express, Hirakud Express, Visakha Express, and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926