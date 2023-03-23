Indian Railways Achieves 100 Percent Electrification In Odisha, Joins Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways has fully electrified the existing broad gauge network in Odisha in accordance with the goal of becoming a net zero carbon emitter by 2030. The existing broad gauge network in Odisha has 2,822 route kilometres and is entirely electrified, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Railways. This results in savings due to lower line haul costs (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, lower operating and maintenance costs of the electric loco, and more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation with less reliance on imported crude oil. Savings of about $1.5 million have been attributed to these factors. Additionally, it stated that the new wide gauge network would be approved with electrification in accordance with the Railways' goal of electrification to the fullest extent possible.

It is notable that Odisha state`s territory falls in the jurisdiction of East Coast, South Eastern, and South East Central Railways. Some of the major railway stations in Odisha include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda.

The railway network plays an important role in the transportation of minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Odisha to other parts of the country, said the Railway Ministry statement. It is pertinent to mention that the first railway line in Odisha was constructed between Cuttack - Khurda Road - Puri in 1897.

Some of the important trains originating from Odisha are - Howrah-Puri Express, Konark Express, Coromandel Express, Hirakud Express, Visakha Express, and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India.

(With ANI Inputs)