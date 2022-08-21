India’s century-old Delhi Cantonment Railway station will soon be redeveloped into a world-class establishment for the passengers' convenience. The railway station will be constructed at a cost of Rs 335 crores and is expected to be completed within 30 months. Indian Railways has been redeveloping stations with ‘world-class’ amenities to give passengers an enhanced travel experience.

Mighty Transformation: A look at the proposed design of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station, to be redeveloped into a world-class establishment. pic.twitter.com/HA6vLSQI0E — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 20, 2022

After a lot of brainstorming, Indian Railways has finally shared the new look on Twitter. “Mighty Transformation: A look at the proposed design of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station, to be redeveloped into a world-class establishment,” read the tweet.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station. The upgradation work will be done under Engineering, Procurement, and Construction model and will focus on giving easy accessibility to the station, adequate parking, and all the facilities required for passengers’ convenience.

Revamped Delhi Cantonment Railway station will have these facilities:

- The revamped Delhi Cantonment railway station will have an elevated road for easy access, allowing easy drop-off of passengers. The station will also have separate arrival and departure areas to avoid chaos.

- Clean sanitation facilities, escalators, lifts, airport-like food joints along with information desks will be available too at the railway station.

- The station will have a skylight-style integration into the roof to make maximum use of daylight. Further, for the safety of passengers, the station will be equipped with CCTV cameras.

- To make it environment friendly, the station will be free from single-use plastic. The station will also have an enhanced parking space for cars and taxis.