Chennai Metro Phase II to introduce driverless trains, to be operational by 2026

Construction on Chennai Metro Rail's second phase, which just got underway, is moving along quickly and will have driverless trains that only rely on signals. "Work for phase II of Chennai Metro Rail is going at a very fast pace. Phase II will be totally based upon Unattended Train Operation. There won't be any drivers; trains will run on signals", according to Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems-Operations), Chennai Metro Rail. A 118.9 km network with 128 stations has been planned for the Phase II extension. There are three of them: Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km), Corridor 4 from the lighthouse to the Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km), and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63246 crore.

This proposal is under the process and approval of the Government of India. The project is proposed to be completed by the end of 2026, read an official statement by Chennai Metro Rail. The Chennai Metro Phase-I extension was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 last year.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs. 3,770 crore. The 9.05 km long extension linked north Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station. He also inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu.

This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crores, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present during the inauguration.

(With inputs from ANI)