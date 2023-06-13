Cyclone Biparjoy: Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, And Diverted In Gujarat - Check List Here

Cyclone Biparjoy is heading towards the western shores of India in Gujarat. It is expected to make landfall around Jakhau port in Kutch. Authorities have been setting up emergency control rooms and disaster management rooms to ensure that the evacuation process is completed smoothly. As of now, people within 10 km of the coast are being evacuated, and multiple trains are being cancelled, rerouted, and rescheduled due to the approaching cyclone. In total, Western Railways has chalked off over 50 trains from its schedule in view of the cyclone. Furthermore, a host of trains will not be operated for the next couple of days. So, scroll down to see the complete list of cancelled trains or those with shuffled routes.

Cyclone Biparjoy - Cancelled Trains In Gujarat

Train No. 19568 Okha – Tuticorin Vivek Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Ahmedabad o­n June 16, 2023.

Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad o­n June 13, 2023.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 12.06.2023, 14.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

14311 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 13.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Superfast Express commencing on 12.06.2023 will be terminated at Rajkot. This train will remain partially cancelled between Rajkot – Hapa.

Cyclone Biparjoy - Trains starting before destination

14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 13.06.2023 will start its journey from Chandlodia station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Chandlodia – Bhuj.

Also read - Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways Erects Emergency Control Rooms In Gujarat, Multiple Trains Cancelled

14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing journey on 15.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

14322 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 14.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

Commencing journey on 14.06.2023, 12477 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Express will begin its journey from Rajkot station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Rajkot – Hapa.

Commencing journey on 13.06.2023, 12475 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Express will begin its journey from Rajkot station. This train will remain partially cancelled between Rajkot – Hapa

Also, if the wind speed exceeds beyond 60 kmph, the running trains will stop at the nearest station and will not be operational for the journey ahead until further notice.