Darjeeling 'Toy Train' Service Suspended Till August 31 Due To Monsoon Rains

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), an UNESCO world heritage site located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is the most visited place by tourists in the region.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:44 AM IST|Source: IANS

In view of the ongoing monsoon rains in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), toy train service will remain suspended till August 31, officials said here on Tuesday. NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that three steams 'Joy Ride' and one diesel 'Joy Ride' would remain cancelled from July 20 to August 31.

He said the DHR, an UNESCO world heritage site located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is the most visited place by tourists and it offers the best toy train experience in India.

Sources in the Guwahati-headquartered NFR said that in view of the heavy downpour, toy train services on the 142-year-old mountain railway section will remain cancelled.

The DHR has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1999, which is also known across the world for the fascinating journey through the hills of Himalayas in narrow-gauge toy trains.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

