Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Vs Shatabdi Express: Fare, Timings, Speed - Which Is Better?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express, which happens to be the first semi-high speed train of Uttrakhand. It is also the fifth Vande Bharat Express to run from Delhi and the 16th Vande Bharat Express in India. The Vande Bharat Express is an engineless semi-high speed train that's Made-in-India and gets all the modern amenities like Wifi, and automatic closing doors. However, the Delhi-Dehradun route is popular among train travellers, with many preferring to travel on the Shatabdi Express. Here, we compare Vande Bharat Express with Shatabdi Express to understand which is better for a train journey between the two cities?

Dehradun-Delhi Train Journey: Route

Vande Bharat Express: The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Dehradun route will run from the Dehradun Railway Station till Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. It will cover cities like Meerut City, Muzzafarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar before reaching Dehradun.

Shatabdi Express: The Shatabdi Express has been a popular train on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The all-chair car train offers a premium experience to the travellers and covers cities like Ghaziabad, in addition to the stations covered by the Vande Bharat Express.

Dehradun-Delhi Train Journey: Timings

Vande Bharat Express: The Vande Bharat Express runs 6 days a week except Wednesday and will start from the Anand Vihar Rail Terminal at 17.50 PM and reach Dehradun at 22.35 PM, covering the distance in 4 hours 45 minutes. The train returns from Dehradun at 7 AM and reaches Anand Vihar at 11.45 PM.

Shatabdi Express: Train 12017 from New Delhi Railway Station to Dehradun runs everyday at 6.45 AM and reaches Dehradun at 12.55 PM, covering the 250+ km distance in 6.10 hours. The train starts from Dehdradun at 16.55 PM and reaches New Delhi at 22.50 PM.

Dehradun-Delhi Train Journey: Fare

Vande Bharat Express: The fare for a journey in the AC Chair Car of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express costs Rs 1,065 including meals, while in the AC Executive Class costs Rs 1,890 including meals

Shatabdi Express: The journey on the AC Chair Car of Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express will cost you Rs 905, while on the Executive Class, it will cost you Rs 1,405, including meals and snacks.