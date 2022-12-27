Delhi Govt takes over Metro's electric bus fleet to improve last mile connectivity

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also operates a fleet of electric feeder buses in the city, apart from managing one of the largest intercity metro networks in the country. These feeders buses run across the city and help metro travellers reach stations from remote portions of the nation's capital city. However, the Delhi government will soon take over the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's fleet of electric buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity, officials confirm. The cabinet has recently rolled out the decision to take over and operate 100 existing electric buses of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Alongside, it will also manage the additional 380 feeder buses under the transport department from the coming year.

In a statement, the Delhi government said, "DMRC has been operating feeder e-buses in east and north clusters since December 2019 from Shastri Park and Majlis Park depots. These buses will be run by the Transport department through the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

"In addition, for the operation of additional 380 electric buses, six stations have been identified -- Welcome, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Nangloi, Mundka and Dwarka."

The depots at these locations will be constructed by the DMRC. The Transport department will operate the feeder buses on a per-kilometre basis where operators will be paid on the basis of the distance covered during the day.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to make the public transport more affordable, safer and convenient for its citizens.

"With a good response received from the implementation of the pilot of Route Rationalisation Study, these new smaller size electric feeder buses will further boost the last mile connectivity for the people."

With inputs from PTI