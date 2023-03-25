Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: Rajasthan's First Semi-High Speed Train To Reach Jaipur Soon

Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reach its capital city of Jaipur by the end of March 2023. As per a report on IANS, officials of Jaipur division have been sent to Chennai to ensure that the train reaches the city as per the schedule. The semi-high speed train will connect Jaipur to Delhi and is expected to cover the distance in under 3 hours. The first rake of the train is expected to leave Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for Jaipur on the night of March 25 and cover the distance in three-four days.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw stated that the Vande Bharat Express will begin its operations on the route by April 10, once trials and tests are completed. Rail officials said that the entry/exit gates of the train will be automatic, just like other Vande Bharat Express trains.

Being specially designed for Jaipur-Delhi track, the train will have 12 Chaircars, 2 Executive and one driver coach. For its operation, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have been provided special training.

Also, Indian Railways can extend the semi-hig speed train up to Ajmer from Jaipur in the future. According to IANS, MP Bhagirath Chowdhary demanded the extension of the train services to Ajmer from the Railway Minister, who has been given a symbolic approval.



Two charging sockets under the seat and two LED screens have been put on either side to show the live running status of the train. High speed WiFi facility has been provided in the train.

In the other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express in Northeast India on April 14, 2023. The semi-high-speed train in the region will be operated between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

The fastest train in India will be officially introduced in this area by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which has already started its preparations. Upon inauguration, the new route will be the 11th route for the advanced train in India. Currently, NFR operates one Vande Bharat train on Howrah-Jalpaiguri route.