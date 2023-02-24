Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Check Modern Amenities of India’s First Rapid Rail Transport System

RRTS is the next big thing in the National Capital Region. First trial of the Duhai- section is already completed, and very soon the corridor will become operational. While the speed of the RRTS is one of its strong attributes, the stations and coaches of the system will also be fitted with modern-day features for increased convenience. As revealed in a report, there will be designated spots for wheelchairs and stretchers in the train coaches. Also, platforms will have large screens for information, along with dedicated pick-up and drop zones. The first corridor on the system to become operational will connect Delhi and Meerut.

The stations of the Duhai Depot-Sahibabad section of the RRTS corridor are now getting adorned with the RRTS' signature blue facades, while several new features are being installed inside the train as well as at the stations. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) carried out another trial run in the Duhai Depot-Sahibabad section on Friday to test various components of the RRTS.

In a bid to enhance accessibility for commuters and help passengers safely cross over busy roads such as the Link Road and the Delhi-Meerut Road, the NCRTC is constructing the entry and exit points of the elevated stations on the RRTS corridor on both sides of the roads.

The entry and exit points will be accessible not just to the RRTS passengers but also to pedestrians who can use them to cross major roads without entering the paid area of the RRTS stations. This feature will help in the safe movement of pedestrians and also in crowd management at the stations. According to the officials, most of the RRTS stations have three to four floors and multiple elevators and escalators are being installed.

Platform screen doors (PSDs), which will be equipped with double-tempered glass and will act as a shield for safety between the trains, the track and the passengers, are also being installed at the RRTS stations. The PSDs are being integrated with the RRTS train doors and a state-of-the-art ETCS Level-2 signalling system.

A designated space for wheelchairs and stretchers has been provided in the train coaches. Spacious elevators have also been installed at the stations to facilitate the movement of stretchers for medical needs. In a bid to ensure easy access to the station, a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone at the stations and an additional drive-in space for all types of vehicles will also be built.

