Delhi-Panipat-Karnal RRTS: Rapid Metro to Connect Murthal, Check Complete Station List Here

Delhiites often travel to Murthal for its famous food-eating spots. However, the commute on the route between the two places takes around one and a half hours, making it a tedious journey combined with the traffic one has to maneuver through. However, the 70-kilometer-long route might become easier to cover once the RRTS corridor between Delhi and Karna becomes operational. When the operations begging the rapid rail system will enable travellers to complete the journey one-third time in other words, it will take only around 30 minutes.

Travel time between Delhi and Karnal is 2.5 hours. Once the RRTS corridor is built, it will only take one hour. In about 1.5 hours, the people will be able to go to Hisar. One metro train will run every ten minutes.

As per a report by DNA, the RRTS on this route will have 17 stations namely Sarai Kale Khan, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Burar Crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Kundli, KMP Expressway Interchange, Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Murthal, Barhi-Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat South, Panipat North, Panipat Depot, IOCL Panipat, Gharaunda, Madhuban and Karnal.

The Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System is the name of this route. The corridor's length is 103 kilometres per hour. The train will travel at an average speed of 120 km/h. The trains will travel at a top speed of 160 km/h. From Delhi, it will just take one hour to get to Panipat.

The NCRTC also intends to give RRTS priority along two more corridors, including the 180 km Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar line and the 111 km Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat route. The Indian urban rail network will contain cutting-edge trains with wi-fi, air conditioning, and other facilities, similar to suburban railway networks in Europe.