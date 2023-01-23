Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Check Stations, Route Map, Ticket Fare, Top Speed, Construction Updates

Delhi-Meerut RRTS update: India's first Rapid Rail Transit System is an 82.15 km under-construction semi-high speed rail line that will connect India's capital in New Delhi with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The first section of the Rapid Rail, called the priority section is expected to be inaugurated by mid-2023 and will connect Sahibabad-Duhai section spanning over 11 km via 4 elevated stations. The transport system is being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) where trains will pass through a series of tunnels and elevated viaducts at a speed of 160 km/hr, while the maximum speed is rated at 180 kmph.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Stations

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS will pass through 22 stations connecting Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut covering 82 km long stretch. Here are the names of all the stations:

Nizamuddin / Sarai Kale Khan

New Ashok Nagar

Anand Vihar

Sahibabad

Ghaziabad

Guldhar

Duhai (EPE)

Murad Nagar

Modi Nagar South

Modi Nagar North

Meerut South

Partapur

Rithani

Shatabdi Nagar

Brahmapuri

Meerut Central

Bhaisali

Begum Pul

MES Colony

Daurli

Meerut North

Modipuram

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Start date

NCRTC, the body that is making the RRTS, has set a deadline of March 2023 for the Priority Corridor (Sahibabad-Duhai) and 2025 for the entire Delhi-Meerut line. However, the RRTS trains have just started pre-trial runs on the Duhai stretch and the stations are also under construction. Expect the priority corridor to start in mid-2023, while the entire line can go upto 2025.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Top Speed

Once completed, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is expected to be the India's fastest rail, surpassing the Vande Bharat Express. The RRTS trains made by Alstom are designed to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph. However, the operational speed will be limited to 160 kmph, with an average Speed of 100 kmph. The Vande Bharat Express, on the other hand, has a top speed of 180 kmph, but runs at only 130 kmph. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will be designed to touch 220 kmph speed.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Fares (Ticket Prices)

The fare structure of Delhi-Meerut RRTS line has not been announced yet and will be done closer to start of operations. However, there will be both Economy and Business class in the train and the prices will be higher than regular metro trains.one or smartcard. Riders will have the option to use QR code tickets.