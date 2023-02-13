Delhi-Meerut RRTS: First Stretch of Rapid Rail to be Operational From March, 2023; Check Details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS, India's first rapid rail transit is getting closer to beginning its operations. As per reports of IANS, the first stretch of the rail system between Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and Duhai Depot is scheduled to begin operations in March 2023. It is to be noted that the trial runs on this 17-km stretch are ongoing and will mark the beginning of operations of India's first RRTS once functional. At Duhai Yard in Ghaziabad, the Rapid Rail Corridor's Operation and Command Control Center is being constructed. All rapid trains operating along the whole route will be operated and controlled from the operations center.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS First Phase: Route

After its operation, the rapid rail will cover five stations on the route in the first phase; namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depot. This rail system will cover this distance at a top speed of 180 kmph, making it the fastest train in India. Based on the reports, thirty trains are anticipated to operate along the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route, although only thirteen will do so in the initial phase.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Praises Pune City for Welcoming Vande Bharat Express in 'Style'

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Ticket Price

The purchase of tickets by passengers will be possible with cards and smart devices. According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) projections, the train fare will be set at approximately Rs 2 per kilometre. Similar to Metro, a committee will be constituted with the judge as its chairman to determine the fare. Later fare increases cannot be made by the private agency.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Features

Wi-Fi, mobile USB charging, wide windows, integrated air conditioning, automatic door control, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV, and multimedia system are among the amenities offered to passengers on board the quick trains.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express Now Running on 10 Routes in India: Check Full List of Semi-High Speed Trains Here

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Deadline

By 2025, the entire Delhi-Meerut section should be finished. By March 2024, the Sahibabad to Meerut segment will be finished, and by 2025, the Delhi stretch. On the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, 24 stations will be in total.