Vande Bharat Express Now Running on 10 Routes in India: Check Full List of Semi-High Speed Trains Here

PM Narendra Modi recently flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains in India during his visit in Mumbai. In a ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, PM Modi flagged the semi-high speed train services between Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai - Solapur. According to the Indian Railways, the existing superfast train takes 7 hours 55 minutes while Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time. It will also connect pilgrimage centres, textile hub, tourist sites, and the education hub of Pune.

The Vande Bharat Express has been a huge hit among the travellers and is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while an operational speed restricted at 130 kmph due to safety constraints. With the inauguration of two routes, India has now operationalized 10 Vande Bharat Express trains across India, all inaugurated by PM Modi himself. Here's a full list of Vande Bharat routes in India.

Vande Bharat Train routes

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Train Features

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity train run by the Indian Railways. It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 km/h. A sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains, with a top speed of 220 kmph, is also being developed by Indian Railways. For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

It also comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient.