Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi To Inaugurate Priority Section Of RapidX On October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 Km priority section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor on October 20, NCRTC officials said on Monday. The trains are similar to metro trains in look but their coaches are equipped with features like luggage carriers and mini screens, they said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, or RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

Also read: Railway Ministry Generates Over Rs 66 Lakh Revenue Through Scrap Disposal

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025, the NCRTC had earlier said. The RRTS trains feature several commuter-centric facilities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and mobile and laptop charging facility at every seat.

Each train will have one premium-class car with wider seats, more legroom, and coat hangers. The trains will also come equipped with a vending machine facility.

The trains will have provision of wheelchair space for persons with disabilities and stretcher space for emergency medical transit. The coaches will have a dynamic route map display and emergency communications facilities.

According to the officials, the trains have been designed and manufactured based on International Safety Standards and have fire detection systems for internal as well as external fire.

Platform screen doors and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones are some of the other features of RRTS, officials said. Most of the RRTS stations are three to four storeys high and accessible with lifts and escalators. Officials said there will be more female than male staff in the operations of the 17 km primary section.