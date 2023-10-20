Delhi-Meerut RRTS: NaMo Bharat To Be Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi Today

India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), NaMo Bharat, will be inaugurated today, October 20, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:15 am. However, the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will start operating for commuters on October 21. It is to be noted that the foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on 8th March 2019.

NaMo Bharat is a high-speed, high-frequency transit system developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to improve urban mobility in the region. The entire system will be 82 km long and have 24 stations between Delhi and Meerut. The priority section will be 17 km long and have five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Fares for NaMo Bharat will vary depending on the class of coach: standard or premium. Standard class fares will range from Rs 20 to Rs 50, with a maximum fare of Rs 50 for the entire route from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. Premium class fares will range from Rs 40 to Rs 100.

NaMo Bharat will offer a variety of ticketing options, including digital tickets with QR codes, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card, paper tickets with QR codes, and ticket vending machines (TVMs). Children under 90 cm in height are eligible for free travel.

NaMo Bharat trains can reach speeds of up to 180 kmph, but they will operate at a permissible speed of around 160 kmph with an average speed of 100 kmph.

Each air-conditioned NaMo Bharat train set will have a capacity of 1700 passengers, including standing-room-only passengers. There will be 6 coaches with seats in a 2x2 layout, with one luxury coach and five regular coaches. One of the regular coaches will be reserved for women.