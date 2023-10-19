trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677290
'Leadership Lesson': Union Minister Hardeep Puri Says PM Modi's RRTS Vision Gives Global System A Run For Their Money

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri talked about Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (Rapidx) and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative that will improve urban mobility.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri recently took to Twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS. Talking about the development of the new rapid rail transit system, he called the Rapidx a "path-breaking initiative." Adding to it, Puri also discussed the importance of the semi-high-speed rail system in improving Urban Mobility in the region.

Sharing pictures of Rapidx trains and stations, Union Minister Puri talked about the PM's initiative to bring the concept of BRTS to Gujarat. "Now, as the PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi is pioneering another concept of RRTS to connect towns and cities in a 150 km distance. This path-breaking initiative is being launched for the first time in India and gives a run for its money to the best in the world," he said. 

The post from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 17-km-priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS on October 20. Hence, the commuters traveling between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be able to use the services from October 21.

The priority section section will provide connectivity to five stations on the route including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Meanwhile, the complete 82-km long corridor of RRTS is expected to be functional by 2025. The corridor, which allows an average speed of 100 km/h, will take travelers from Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour, passing via the cities of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

