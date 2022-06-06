Indian Railways has been making frequent changes in every aspect to give passengers a much more convenient railway experience. Having said that, passengers can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on June 6.

So far, the IRCTC allows people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhaar and 12 if it is linked. "To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked,” the ministry said in a statement.

To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.https://t.co/SKHK9kGko9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

“The limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month is increased to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the statement further read.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

