NewsRailways
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro: Blue line services delayed due to technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank

Delhi Metro: Today metro services were delayed on Blue line due to technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank stations; normal services on other lines, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi metro services delayed on Blue line
  • Services were hit due to a technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank stations
  • DMRC tweeted about it to spread the word

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro: Blue line services delayed due to technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank

Delhi Metro's Blue lines services were delayed due to a technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank stations. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

"Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday due to some technical issues," officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 165 trains on July 19, check full list HERE

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. A senior official said the delay was due to some technical issues. Further details were awaited from the DMRC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Delhi MetroBlue lineMetro servicesYamuna Bankmetro stationsIndraprastha metro station

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'