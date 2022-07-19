Delhi Metro's Blue lines services were delayed due to a technical snag from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank stations. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

"Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday due to some technical issues," officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. A senior official said the delay was due to some technical issues. Further details were awaited from the DMRC.

