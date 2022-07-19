IRCTC Update: Attention rail passengers! Many trains have been cancelled today due to various reasons, hence do check the status of your trains before you set out for your journey. Indian Railways has cancelled about 169 trains today (July 19) due to maintenance work, operational reasons, and agitation due to the Agnipath scheme. Out of 169 trains, 125 trains were fully cancelled and 44 trains were partially cancelled by the Railway authorities.

Trains travelling to Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh among others are cancelled.

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE:

01535 Pune- Phaltan

01535 Phaltan-Pune

01537 Lonand- Phaltan

01539 Pune-Satara

05334 Moradabad-Ramnagar

06741 Chennai-Sullurupeta

06746 Nellore-Sullurupeta

07594 Kacheguda-Nizamabad

Partially cancelled trains:

04399 Jaijon Doaba-Jalandhar City

05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur

05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad

08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Jn.

08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam

08745 Gevra-Road -Raipur Jn.

15670 Dibrugarh town- Guwahati

17034 Sirpur town-Bhadrachalam RD

06829 Tiruchchirappalli - Manamadurai Jn.

06978 Jalandhar City - Jaijon Doaba

Many trains were partially cancelled too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.

