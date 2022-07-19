Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 165 trains on July 19, check full list HERE
Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 165 trains today travelling to and from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and more; Check full list here.
- Indian Railways cancels over 165 trains today (July 19)
- Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before heading out for their journey
- IRCTC partially cancels 44 trains
IRCTC Update: Attention rail passengers! Many trains have been cancelled today due to various reasons, hence do check the status of your trains before you set out for your journey. Indian Railways has cancelled about 169 trains today (July 19) due to maintenance work, operational reasons, and agitation due to the Agnipath scheme. Out of 169 trains, 125 trains were fully cancelled and 44 trains were partially cancelled by the Railway authorities.
Trains travelling to Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh among others are cancelled.
Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE:
01535 Pune- Phaltan
01535 Phaltan-Pune
01537 Lonand- Phaltan
01539 Pune-Satara
05334 Moradabad-Ramnagar
06741 Chennai-Sullurupeta
06746 Nellore-Sullurupeta
07594 Kacheguda-Nizamabad
Partially cancelled trains:
04399 Jaijon Doaba-Jalandhar City
05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur
05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad
08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Jn.
08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam
08745 Gevra-Road -Raipur Jn.
15670 Dibrugarh town- Guwahati
17034 Sirpur town-Bhadrachalam RD
06829 Tiruchchirappalli - Manamadurai Jn.
06978 Jalandhar City - Jaijon Doaba
Many trains were partially cancelled too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.
