Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 165 trains on July 19, check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 165 trains today travelling to and from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and more; Check full list here. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways cancels over 165 trains today (July 19)
  • Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before heading out for their journey
  • IRCTC partially cancels 44 trains

IRCTC Update: Attention rail passengers! Many trains have been cancelled today due to various reasons, hence do check the status of your trains before you set out for your journey. Indian Railways has cancelled about 169 trains today (July 19) due to maintenance work, operational reasons, and agitation due to the Agnipath scheme. Out of 169 trains, 125 trains were fully cancelled and 44 trains were partially cancelled by the Railway authorities. 

Trains travelling to Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh among others are cancelled.

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE

01535 Pune- Phaltan 

01535 Phaltan-Pune

01537 Lonand- Phaltan 

01539 Pune-Satara 

05334 Moradabad-Ramnagar 

06741 Chennai-Sullurupeta 

06746 Nellore-Sullurupeta 

07594 Kacheguda-Nizamabad 

Partially cancelled trains: 

04399 Jaijon Doaba-Jalandhar City 

05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur 

05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad 

08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Jn. 

08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam

08745 Gevra-Road -Raipur Jn. 

15670 Dibrugarh town- Guwahati 

17034 Sirpur town-Bhadrachalam RD 

06829 Tiruchchirappalli - Manamadurai Jn. 

06978 Jalandhar City - Jaijon Doaba

Many trains were partially cancelled too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible. 

