Delhi Metro Commuters Alert! Your Train To Run Slow On This Section; Check Why



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a temporary speed restriction of 20 mph between the Chhatarpur and Sultanpur stations on the Yellow Line Due to tunnel construction work.

Commuters on Tuesday experienced disruptions on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, causing inconvenience due to delayed operations. The line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon to Samaypur Badli in Delhi, faced delays due to temporary speed restrictions between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a cautionary notice to inform commuters about the service delays caused by these restrictions.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on X platform(Formerly Twitter) to caution commuters about the delay in services. The post stated, "A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to the construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services."

A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4. This may cause a slight delay in services.



DMRC is constructing three corridors within the new Tughlakabad-Delhi Aerocity route, featuring a total of 15 stations. Recently, DMRC unveiled the updated color code for this route, renaming it the Golden Line (previously known as the Silver Line). The completion of this new corridor is projected for 2025.