Delhi Metro: DMRC Renames HUDA City Centre Station To Gurugram City Centre

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station, the last metro station on the Yellow Line as the Gurugram City Centre. The HUDA City Centre is one of the busiest and biggest metro stations of the Delhi Metro. As per a report on PTI, a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

The Yellow Line (Line 2) consists of 37 stations and travels between Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the city of Gurgaon in Haryana. The line with a length of 49.02 kilometers and is mostly underground. The Yellow line is the second line of Delhi Metro to become operational after the Red line and is also the 3rd longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network.

The Line also connects with the Airport Express Line at New Delhi metro station.