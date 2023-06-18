Delhi Metro: Girl Spotted Using Hair Straightener In Train, Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recently issued a warning against filming videos and indecent acts in trains. Right after the warning against such acts, a new video is going viral on social media showing a girl using a hair straightener on the train. The video comes after a series of bizarre incidents in DelhiMetro have made headlines recently. Adding to the list, the new video continues to draw attention and spark discussions among social media users.

The new video shows a young girl using a straightener while on the train. The person in the video continues to straighten her hair while standing alongside other passengers. However, the seemingly oblivious girl does not seem to be bothered by the presence of others. The details of the video are not known yet.

The video already has over 58.6 k likes on social media and has sparked significant outrage against the person and is receiving criticism from social media users. Criticizing the person in the video, one of the social media users said, "This is metro, not your home." Another user said, "Delhi Metro new tagline: use it in any way as u like." While someone else called it "Multipurpose transport."

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

pic.twitter.com/zzy6nNLmbA — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 17, 2023

Another faction of social media users sided with the young girl in the video. One of the social media users said, "This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not had electricity when she was getting ready, so she got creative. This is still better."

Earlier, there have been videos of people wearing different attires, people dancing, people quarreling, and even kissing on the metro trains. Addressing such issues, DMRC said, "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro."

They added, "Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59."