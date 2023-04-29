Delhi Metro Passenger Caught Doing Indecent Act In Train; DMRC To Increase Security

The Delhi Police has registered a case after a video in which a man can be seen indulging in an inappropriate act inside a moving Delhi Metro train went viral on social media, an official said on Friday. Police took a suo-moto action, and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered, a senior police officer said, adding an investigation into the matter is underway.

The video has sparked outrage among the public. The man can be seen seated inside the train and engaging in an inappropriate act without any fear or shame. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of women and children traveling on the Delhi Metro.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Section Of Airport Line To Remain Shut For 2 Hours On Sunday

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) earlier on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to take strict action.

We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while traveling by the Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should report immediately the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc. April 28, 2023

"Came across a viral video wherein a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.

The DMRC, in a tweet on Friday, said it will intensify the deployment of flying squads in the metro.

"We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time, etc.

"DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro, and necessary action under relevant law provisions shall be taken," it tweeted.