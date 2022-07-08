NewsRailways
METRO

Delhi Metro: Passenger on tracks delays services on Violet Line, now resumes

A passenger on metro rail tracks delayed Delhi Metro's Violet line services at Badkal Mor station on July 8; however, services have now resumed, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
  • Metro rail services were disrupted on Delhi metro's violet line
  • A passenger on tracks at Badkal Mor station delayed services
  • Normal services have now resumed

Delhi Metro: Passenger on tracks delays services on Violet Line, now resumes

A passenger on tracks of Delhi metro's violet line delayed rail services at Badkal Mor station on July 8. However, services have now resumed. The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

"Violet Line Update. Delay in services from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) due to a passenger on track at Badkal Mor. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweet earlier read. More details from the DMRC and the Delhi Police are awaited.

Also read: Mumbai local train update: Rail services normalize as IMD issues red alert in THESE areas

On July 4, a woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. Prior to that, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he jumped in front of a train at the Moolchand metro station of the Violet Line on June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

