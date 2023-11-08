Delhi Metro Pink Line Services Delayed Today, Commuters React On Social Media

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a delay in the Pink Line service from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. No other service lines will be affected, informed the DMRC.

DMRC took to X to share the information with the public. "Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.

Many social media users reacted to DMRC's post on X and criticised the delay in services, while other social media users talked about the problems they faces because of the problems.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/tWnaZQVU8z — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 8, 2023

However, DMRC made another announcement saying that the services have been resumed. The post came around an hour later after the initial annoucement of delay.

The Pink line of the Delhi metro consists of 38 metro stations and runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. It is the longest metro line of the Delhi metro.