Delhi Metro services on Magenta line unavailable between THESE stations due to 'security reasons'

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Sunday that the services on the Magenta line between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden are unavailable because of security reasons. The tweet from DMRC came around 2:50 pm. However, the metro organization did not specify the security issue. It is to be noted that the 37.46 km long Magenta line operates between Janakpuri Metro West station and Botanical Garden Metro station. Moreover, it connects with the Violet line at Kalkaji Mandir Metro station and with the Yellow line at Hauz Khas Metro station, making it a crucial part of the network.

In their tweet, the organization said, "Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines."