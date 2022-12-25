topStoriesenglish
NewsRailways
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro services on Magenta line unavailable between THESE stations due to 'security reasons'

Delhi Metro tweeted the services on Magenta line between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden are available because of security reasons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro services on Magenta line unavailable between THESE stations due to 'security reasons'

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Sunday that the services on the Magenta line between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden are unavailable because of security reasons. The tweet from DMRC came around 2:50 pm. However, the metro organization did not specify the security issue. It is to be noted that the 37.46 km long Magenta line operates between Janakpuri Metro West station and Botanical Garden Metro station. Moreover, it connects with the Violet line at Kalkaji Mandir Metro station and with the Yellow line at Hauz Khas Metro station, making it a crucial part of the network.

In their tweet, the organization said, "Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines."

Live Tv

Delhi MetroMagenta LineJasola Vihar Shaheen BaghBotanical GardenDelhi Metro servicesdelhi metro news

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022