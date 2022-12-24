Train derailed after DESTRUCTIVE crash with truck carrying 60-foot long concrete beam: Watch video

Being on the railway track is always dangerous, even more so when you are in the way of a fast-approaching train. This is the danger a semi-truck had to face when it got in the way of a fast-moving train. The incident occurred in the US in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and was caught on camera. Fortunately, no one suffered mortal injuries in the incident showcasing massive destruction. However, based on Dailymail's report, the accident ended up causing a massive derailment and injuring several people.

Based on the video, the truck had crossed the railway track, but the trailer with a massive concrete bridge beam on it was still in the way of the train. The driver seems to be waiting for the traffic light to change. Observing the situation, the loco pilot attempted to slow down the train in an attempt to avoid the oncoming disaster. The driver can be heard blaring the train horns before the train collides with the truck in its way. It is to be noted that the 60-foot concrete beam was being transported for construction.

The force of the collision was enough to derail three locomotives and 10 boxcars. Meanwhile, the concrete beam got broken into pieces ending up sparking fire. Amy Maxwell, a spokesman for Hamilton County EMS, told Local 3 News that ten boxcars and three locomotives derailed, causing a significant amount of diesel fuel to flow. In a tweet, the Chattanooga Fire Department stated that they are attempting to stop fuel leaks and lubricating oil. Thankfully, no other dangerous chemicals were found on the property, and there is no danger to the public.

According to Local 3 News, the area's highways are still closed because clearing the debris would undoubtedly take a while. Meanwhile, photos of the aftermath showing the destruction caused by the accident are being shared on social media. The photos show the derailed carts and broken locomotive that came in direct contact with the concrete beam.