Delhi metro services to be suspended between THESE stations on December 11; Check timings here
The Delhi Metro services on the Blue line have been suspended for conducting the scheduled maintenance work on the morning of Sunday, December 11, as per DMRC.
Delhi Metro has announced that the services on the Blue line between Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar will remain suspended on the morning of Sunday, December 11 to conduct the scheduled maintenance work. However, the services are to be resumed at 7 am. Furthermore, DMRC informed that the Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till the resumption of services. Meanwhile, the services on other lines are to remain unaffected.
As per the announcement by DMRC, the services in the rest of the section will continue as per the schedule. In other words, services between Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will operate as usual.
To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Moti Nagar & Kirti Nagar on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on morning of 11 December 2022 will remain suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar from start of revenue services till 7AM. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) December 10, 2022
