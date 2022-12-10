Delhi metro services to be suspended between THESE stations on December 11; Check timings here

Delhi Metro has announced that the services on the Blue line between Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar will remain suspended on the morning of Sunday, December 11 to conduct the scheduled maintenance work. However, the services are to be resumed at 7 am. Furthermore, DMRC informed that the Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till the resumption of services. Meanwhile, the services on other lines are to remain unaffected.

As per the announcement by DMRC, the services in the rest of the section will continue as per the schedule. In other words, services between Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will operate as usual.