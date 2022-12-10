topStoriesenglish
NewsRailways
DELHI METRO

Delhi metro services to be suspended between THESE stations on December 11; Check timings here

The Delhi Metro services on the Blue line have been suspended for conducting the scheduled maintenance work on the morning of Sunday, December 11, as per DMRC.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi metro services to be suspended between THESE stations on December 11; Check timings here

Delhi Metro has announced that the services on the Blue line between Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar will remain suspended on the morning of Sunday, December 11 to conduct the scheduled maintenance work. However, the services are to be resumed at 7 am. Furthermore, DMRC informed that the Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till the resumption of services. Meanwhile, the services on other lines are to remain unaffected.

As per the announcement by DMRC, the services in the rest of the section will continue as per the schedule. In other words, services between Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will operate as usual.

Live Tv

Delhi MetroBlue lineDelhi Metro Updatedelhi metro newsMoti Nagar metro stationKirti nagar metro station

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections