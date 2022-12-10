IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 250 trains today; Check full list here

IRCTC, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, has cancelled nearly 259 trains today (December 10) for a number of different reasons. 26 trains' source stations have been altered as a result of inclement weather, essential track maintenance, and operational work. In addition, Indian Railways rescheduled 9 trains and diverted 22 trains. Indian Railways likewise cancelled a handful of trains on December 1 for identical reasons. Therefore, travellers must check the status of their trains before beginning their own rail trips.

Numerous states and cities are anticipated to be impacted by the changes to the train schedule. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and other states are among those that are impacted. Additionally, there has been a disruption in service on the trains that run between several cities in the state.

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04129, 04130, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06198, 06429, 06430, 06466, 06467, 06768, 06769, 06772, 06773, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07795, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 12033, 12034, 12179, 12180, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12369, 12523, 12988, 13241, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15105, 15106, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15909, 16319, 16349, 16350, 16355, 19611, 19811, 20409, 20410, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22985, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36083, 36084, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.