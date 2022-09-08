Delhi Metro to start bus services for Central Vista visitors after inauguration

After the inauguration of Central Vista on September 9, the Delhi Metro will provide bus service for visitors to India Gate and Central Vista. The visitors will be able to board the buses from Bhairon Road, according to Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It is to be noted that six of these buses will be operated on the route, the visitors who want to visit the places can board the buses by 5 pm and 9 pm. Moreover, the facility will be available for a week.

"Electric buses will be deployed at the pickup point of Bhairon Road to pick up the visitors and drop them at gate No 1 of the National Stadium C Hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed by walk. Earlier on Wednesday, Alap Patel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, told ANI about the route diversion and traffic arrangement in the capital.

#DelhiMetro will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista from 9th September, 2022 after the inauguration of #CentralVista



6 buses will be operated on the route which will be available for visitors from 5 PM & the last pick up will be at 9 PM. September 8, 2022

"In order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, the following road will be diverted from C-Hexagon; Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, and Copernicus Marg," the DCP said.

"Other than these, the following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy volumes of traffic during the period; W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Claridge Hotel, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, and Akbar Road," he added.

The DCP also suggested people not come with private vehicles and use public transport during the event. "Two areas have been allocated for parking spaces having the capacity of around 500 and 300 cars respectively. But, as huge crowds are expected to turn at the event, we would suggest people not bring their private vehicles and use DMRC buses and other public transport."

Central Vista will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Drone shows and cultural programmes will also be organised for the public from September 9 to 11. For security purposes, drones will not be permitted near Central Vista on the day of the PM`s visit. But it will be allowed for the rest of the days.

(With inputs from ANI)