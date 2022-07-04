NewsRailways
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro: Train services disrupted on Yellow Line after woman jumps on track at Jor Bagh station

Delhi Metro train services disrupted on Yellow Line after woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train track at Jor Bagh station, reports PTI.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
  • A woman passenger jumped on metro tracks and got hit
  • This incident too place on Yellow line's Jor Bagh station
  • It led to a brief delay in metro services

UPDATE: Normal services have now resumed.

In an unusal incident, a woman passenger  allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train on July 4 and got hit. This lead to a brief delay in services on a section of the Yellow Line, sources said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station. The train was going towards Huda City Centre when she jumped from the platform and got hit, the sources said.

DMRC tweeted around 11:20 AM to alert metro commuters: "Yellow Line Update Delayed in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines."

Further details from DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

