UPDATE: Normal services have now resumed.

In an unusal incident, a woman passenger allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train on July 4 and got hit. This lead to a brief delay in services on a section of the Yellow Line, sources said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station. The train was going towards Huda City Centre when she jumped from the platform and got hit, the sources said.

DMRC tweeted around 11:20 AM to alert metro commuters: "Yellow Line Update Delayed in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines."

Further details from DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

