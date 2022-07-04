NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Railways open longest skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station in Mumbai

Railways opened its 314m long and 4.4m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station, enabling passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
  • Western Railways recently opened its longest skywalk
  • The skywalk is 314m long and 4.4m wide
  • It connects Bandra Terminus to Khar station

Indian Railways just made commuting much easier for the Mumbaikars. Western Railways recently opened its longest skywalk offering passengers a comfortable experience. The 314m long and 4.4m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station will enable passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station and taking south FOB. 

“A 314 m long & 4.4 m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station has been opened for the convenience of passengers. It will enable passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station & taking south FOB. It is connected with all platforms of BDTS,” Western Railway’s tweet read. 

This skywalk has made travelling very convenient as earlier passengers travelling by suburban trains had to get down at Bandra or Khar Railway station to reach Bandra Terminus by walking. The new skywalk was built at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore. Around 510 MT structural steel, 20 MT Reinforcement steel and 240 cum of concrete was used for the construction. This skywalk will connect all foot over bridges of Bandra Terminus.

Few months ago, two Foot Over Bridges were commissioned at Western Railways to make commuting safer for the passengers at Charni Road Station and Vile Parle Railway station. FOB at Charni Road is 36 meters long and 6 meters wide, while FOB at Vile Parle station is 55 meters long and 6 meters wide. About seven Skywalks have been commissioned in Mumbai’s suburban section.

Indian Railwayslongest skywalkFoot over bridgeBandra TerminusKhar station

