Delhi Metro update: DMRC announces revised timings for Diwali 2022, check last train's time here

Delhi Metro has announced train timings for the services on the occasion of Diwali on 24 October 2022. DMRC announced that the last metro services will start on Monday at 10 pm from the terminal station of the metro lines. However, the train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali and will follow the routing commencement timing on all the lines. It is to note that on such special occasions Delhi Metro alters the train schedules to fit the passenger's and the organisation's needs. The organisation did something similar on the occasion of India vs South Africa in Delhi.

Sharing the update on Twitter Delhi Metro said, "On account of Diwali festival, last Metro train service on 24th October 2022 (Monday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all Lines."

At the time, to facilitate spectators reaching the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a One-Day International (ODI) cricket match today, Delhi Metro performed extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share the news. "#DelhiMetro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India & South Africa on 11th October 2022 (Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi. Best wishes to team India," read the tweet of DMRC.