Delhi Metro Update: Magenta line services disrupted between Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line delayed between Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, the information came through DMRC's Twitter.

Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Delhi Metro Update: Magenta line services disrupted between Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

DelhiDelhi MetroDMRCMagenta LineBotanical GardenJasola Vihar Shaheen BaghDelhi Metro delay

