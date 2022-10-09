Delhi Metro Update: Magenta line services disrupted between Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta line delayed Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh the information came through DMRC's Twitter. However, normal services are continued on all other lines. The reason for the delay has not been specified yet by DMRC.

Magenta Line Update



Delay in services from Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2022