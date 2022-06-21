Delhi Metro: Yellow line services disrupted because of technical glitch

Due to a technical glitch, services on a portion of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line were delayed, according to sources. They claimed there was an issue with the OHE (overhead equipment). The Yellow Line connects Delhi's Samyapur Badli with Gurugram's HUDA City Centre. Commuters were also notified via Twitter by the DMRC.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/IvNua06crw — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2022

"Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. Based on the latest tweet from the rail corporation the normal services on the metro line have been resumed.