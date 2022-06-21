NewsRailways
DELHI

Delhi Metro: Yellow line services disrupted because of technical glitch

The yellow line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation covers the stations between Delhi's Samyapur Badli with Gurugram's HUDA City Centre; due to a technical glitch, the services were disrupted.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
  • The services were disrupted because of a technical glitch
  • The Yellow line services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya were disrupted
  • The Yellow line covers stations between Delhi's Samyapur Badli with Gurugram's HUDA City Centre.

Due to a technical glitch, services on a portion of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line were delayed, according to sources. They claimed there was an issue with the OHE (overhead equipment). The Yellow Line connects Delhi's Samyapur Badli with Gurugram's HUDA City Centre. Commuters were also notified via Twitter by the DMRC.

"Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. Based on the latest tweet from the rail corporation the normal services on the metro line have been resumed.

